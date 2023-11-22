Minister launches community-based cancer screening in four districts

November 22, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - ERODE

Community-based cancer screening, which has been launched in four districts, will be extended to a few more districts next year, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said here on Wednesday.

The Minister inaugurated the screening at the health and wellness centre at Kalingarayanpalayam in Bhavani town in Erode district, and through video-conference at Ranipet, Kanniyakumari and Tirupattur districts.

He told mediapersons that high incidence of cancer was identified in the four districts due to the discharge of waste from textile processing units, and functioning of tannery units and rubber plantations.

“Hence, community-based screening has been launched at government primary health centres, urban wellness centres, village sub-centres and wellness centres; government hospitals and medical colleges; and hospitals in the four districts,” he said.

He further said that women aged over 18 would be screened for breast cancer and uterus cancer, and men aged over 18 would be screened for oral cancer. “Cancer has four stages and patients in the first two stages can be cured. People in Ariyalur claim they are affected by cement factories, while those in Karur claim they are affected by textile units. Based on the people’s request and field investigation, we will extend the scheme to a few more districts,” he added.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy; Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara; MLAs E.V.K.S. Elangovan, A.G. Venkatachalam and C. Saraswati; and Mayor S. Nagarathinam, among others, were present.