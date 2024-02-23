ADVERTISEMENT

Minister launches Aadhaar enrolment camps for students at schools in Coimbatore

February 23, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday inaugurated Aadhaar enrolment camps for students at schools in Coimbatore.

Mr. Poyyamozhi said that Aadhaar enrolment in schools would ensure the reach of Government schemes to students faster and easier. Financial assistance and incentive to prevent school dropouts would henceforth be direct beneficiary transfer, for which the students should have a bank account.

The Education Department has procured 770 Aadhaar enrolment machines from ELCOT (Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu) for the purpose. Agents from ELCOT would visit the schools and enrol/ carry out corrections in Aadhaar.

During the academic year 2024-2025, children who have completed five years of age, numbering 8,00,000, and students getting into Class XII and have attained 15 years age, numbering 9,94,297, would be enrolled.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was attended by School Education Secretary J. Kumaragurubaran, Additional Collector ( Development) Swetha Suman, and School Education Director K. Arivoli.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US