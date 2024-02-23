GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister launches Aadhaar enrolment camps for students at schools in Coimbatore

February 23, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday inaugurated Aadhaar enrolment camps for students at schools in Coimbatore.

Mr. Poyyamozhi said that Aadhaar enrolment in schools would ensure the reach of Government schemes to students faster and easier. Financial assistance and incentive to prevent school dropouts would henceforth be direct beneficiary transfer, for which the students should have a bank account.

The Education Department has procured 770 Aadhaar enrolment machines from ELCOT (Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu) for the purpose. Agents from ELCOT would visit the schools and enrol/ carry out corrections in Aadhaar.

During the academic year 2024-2025, children who have completed five years of age, numbering 8,00,000, and students getting into Class XII and have attained 15 years age, numbering 9,94,297, would be enrolled.

The event was attended by School Education Secretary J. Kumaragurubaran, Additional Collector ( Development) Swetha Suman, and School Education Director K. Arivoli.

