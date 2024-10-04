GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister lauds government school student in Salem for altering bicycle by installing batteries

Published - October 04, 2024 07:15 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
S. Abhishek with the battery-operated bicycle in Salem district.

S. Abhishek with the battery-operated bicycle in Salem district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi lauded a government school student for altering a bicycle with batteries to go to school.

S. Abhishek (15) of Sakthi Nagar in Ramanaickenpalayam near Attur is studying Class X at the Pethanaickenpalayam Government Higher Secondary School. As he has to travel 15 km by bus from his village to the school, he altered a bicycle using batteries.

Abhishek told reporters, “As I have to travel 15 km every day to school. I asked my parents to buy a two-wheeler for me. But they opposed it as I have not completed 18 years. My father and grandfather used to operate and repair batteries. So I installed a bicycle motor (250 watt) and a 24-watt battery and altered the bicycle into a battery-operated one. If I charge the batteries for three hours, I am able to travel 30 km. I also installed a headlight and horn and was able to use the bicycle at night too,” Abhishek added.

Coming to know of Abhishek’s invention, the Minister called him over phone on Thursday and congratulated him for his innovative thinking.

