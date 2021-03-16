Minister K.P. Anbalagan’s affidavit shows manifold increase in income of wife, son

Minister for Higher Education K. P. Anbalagan files his nomination papers for Palacodde Assembly constituency in Dharmapuri on Monday.

Dharmapuri

16 March 2021 00:05 IST

His son has declared ownership of over 18 heavy vehicles

Minister for Higher Education K.P. Anbalagan filed his nomination papers for Palacodde Assembly constituency on Monday.

Mr. Anbalagan, a sitting MLA, has shown income of ₹ 13.75 lakh in 2020. But, the income of his family, especially that of his wife and his businessman son, has risen manifold between 2016 and now.

His wife A. Malliga’s income has increased from ₹ 6.78 lakh in 2016 to ₹ 1.40 crore in 2020. His son A. Sasimohan has seen a rise in income from ₹ 9.38 lakh in 2018 to ₹ 1.74 crore in 2020.

Mr. Anbalagan’s immovable property was valued at ₹1.49 crore, while his wife’s property was worth ₹ 15 lakh.

Mr. Anbalagan has recorded ₹ 26.24 lakh as liabilities in loans, while his wife has recorded ₹ 2.81 crore as loans, which includes multiple MSME loans and COVID-19 loan. Mr. Anbalagan’s first son has a liability of ₹ 88.24 lakh, while his second son A.Sasimohan has a loan of ₹11.55 crore.

Cash in hand of Mr. Anbalagan was ₹ 2,25,000, while that of his wife was ₹ 6.50 lakh.

Mr. Anbalagan has recorded 200 gm of gold worth ₹ 5 lakh, his wife has recorded 600 gm of gold worth ₹15 lakh, son A.Chandra Mohan owns 400 gm of gold as marriage gift and second son A.Sasimohan owns 1280 gm of gold and 18.5 kg of silver as marriage gift and Sasimohan’s wife owns 1000 gm of gold as marriage gift, as per the affidavit.

Son Sasimohan has also declared ownership of over 18 heavy vehicles - tipper lorries and a tanker.

In a 2016 election affidavit, Mr. Anbalagan has recorded ₹ 16 lakh as cash in hand in the form fixed deposits.

His wife had recorded ₹ 2 lakh as cash in hand, and his first son had recorded ₹1 lakh as cash in hand.

Mr.Anbalagan owned movable property worth ₹ 50.95 lakh and his wife owned property worth ₹ 29.17 lakh, according to the affidavit.

Mr. Anbalagan’s immovable properties were worth ₹ 86.37 lakh and that of his wife’s were ₹50 lakh.

The liabilities declared by Mr.Anbalagan in 2016 was ₹10.78 lakh, his wife’s was ₹56.78 lakh and that of his son Chandra Mohan’s was ₹ 15 lakh.