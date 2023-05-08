Minister K.N. Nehru initiates development works worth ₹ 1010.10 crore for Coimbatore

May 08, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Development works in Coimbatore district involving expenditure of ₹ 1010.19 crore were initiated on Monday by the Minister for Municipal Administration, K.N. Nehru.

The major portion of the expenditure is the underground drainage project to be executed by the TWAD Board at a cost of ₹ 860.80 crore, in the newly-added areas. The other major works constitute laying of a model road along Race Course at ₹40.67 crore, development of Selvampathi and Kumarasamy tanks at ₹ 31.65 crore, establishment of Sewage Treatment Plant with a capacity to treat 40 MLD at Nanjundapuram under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission, and improvements to Krishnampathi tank at a cost of ₹ 19.36 crore.

The other projects pertain to providing vehicles to clear accumulated sand on the roadsides and for solid waste management under Swachh Bharat Mission; weekly market at Vellalore at a cost of ₹ 75 lakh; augmenting manpower in the City Corporation; providing vehicles to Sulur, Kannampalayam, Kottur, Thirumalayampalayam, and Vettaikaranputhur town panchayats; and establishment of a science park in Tatabad under Namakku Naame scheme

At Pollachi, the Minister dedicated to the public the underground drainage (UGD) network established for the selection-grade Municipality at an expenditure of ₹ 170.23 crore

The sewage treatment plant established under the project has a capacity to treat 11 Million Litres per Day (MLD). The treated water will be utilised for agricultural purposes, the Minister said.

The project will fulfil the requirements of the projected population of 1,08,468 by 2045, he said.

Mr. Nehru told mediapersons the State Government was in touch with Kerala to hold talks on supply of Siruvani water from Aliyar Dam as per existing agreements.

The government was contemplating legal recourse to prevent Kerala from constructing check dams across Siruvani river along its course towards Pilloor Dam, he said.

Siva Das Meena, Additional Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration; V. Dakshinamurthy, Managing Director, TWAD Board; P. Ponniah, Director of Municipal Administration; District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati; and other senior officials took part.