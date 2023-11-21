ADVERTISEMENT

Minister K.N. Nehru inaugurates Salem Book Fair

November 21, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru after inaugurating the Salem Book Fair on Tuesday | Photo Credit: DIPR

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru on Tuesday inaugurated the Salem Book Fair at the Corporation ground near the Salem New Bus Stand.

The Minister said that in 1966, a few publishers met former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi regarding a book fair. Following that a book fair was held in Chennai. Last year, Salem was next only to Chennai in the number of books sold at the fair.

The Minister said that the State government had allocated ₹ 30 lakh for the fair and District Collector S. Karmegam collected CSR funds from various companies to the tune of ₹ 1 crore.

Mr. Karmegam said that the fair would be on till December 3. Every day, school students will be brought to the fair, and for this, transport facilities and food have been arranged. More than two lakh books are displayed in 250 stalls at the fair, he said.

