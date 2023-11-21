HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister K.N. Nehru inaugurates Salem Book Fair

November 21, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru after inaugurating the Salem Book Fair on Tuesday

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru after inaugurating the Salem Book Fair on Tuesday | Photo Credit: DIPR

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru on Tuesday inaugurated the Salem Book Fair at the Corporation ground near the Salem New Bus Stand.

The Minister said that in 1966, a few publishers met former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi regarding a book fair. Following that a book fair was held in Chennai. Last year, Salem was next only to Chennai in the number of books sold at the fair.

The Minister said that the State government had allocated ₹ 30 lakh for the fair and District Collector S. Karmegam collected CSR funds from various companies to the tune of ₹ 1 crore.

Mr. Karmegam said that the fair would be on till December 3. Every day, school students will be brought to the fair, and for this, transport facilities and food have been arranged. More than two lakh books are displayed in 250 stalls at the fair, he said.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.