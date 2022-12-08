  1. EPaper
Minister issues work orders under Housing for All Scheme in Krishnagiri

December 08, 2022 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Handloom R. Gandhi issued work orders under the Housing For All scheme to over 70 beneficiaries in the district.

The scheme implemented under the aegis of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board entails a cost of ₹1.47 crore for the allotted beneficiaries, according to the administration.

Distributing the orders, the Minister said, under the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development, 11,300 beneficiaries in 105 urban habitats across the State were benefiting. The scheme envisioned a government subsidy of ₹2.10 lakh to each beneficiary disbursed in four equal installments.

The Minister also inaugurated the works for laying a road at Thally at ₹18.83 crore.

