Minister issues subsidies to 26 weavers in Coimbatore to construct houses

April 24, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji on Monday issued work orders worth ₹1.04 crore to 26 weavers to construct houses.

Chief Minister M.K Stalin had in the election manifesto announced subsidies for construction of houses to weavers. It would be increased to ₹4 lakh and the schemes would be extended to those in urban areas, according to a press release.

Accordingly, at present one eligible rural beneficiary and 34 urban beneficiaries had been handed over work orders for the subsidised housing project in the Coimbatore district.

The Minister gave away work orders to 26 new beneficiaries, the release said.