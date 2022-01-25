Minister issues job orders

NAMAKKAL

25 January 2022 18:44 IST

Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan distributed job orders to six candidates to work in Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited, on compassionate grounds.

The Minister distributed the job orders to the heirs of six employees of Tangedco who died while in duty. District Collector Shreya P. Singh, Rajya Sabha MP K.R.N. Rajesh Kumar and other senior officials were present.

