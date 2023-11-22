HamberMenu
Minister invites Gem Hospital, Coimbatore, to join hands with govt. to broadbase treatment for obesity and diabetes

November 22, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister Ma. Subramanian ( third right) releasing a book “Udal Paruman- Questions and Answers” authored by chairman of GEM Hospital C. Palanivelu (second left) at a function in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian ( third right) releasing a book “Udal Paruman- Questions and Answers” authored by chairman of GEM Hospital C. Palanivelu (second left) at a function in Coimbatore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian on Wednesday invited the Gem Hospital and Research Centre to join hands with the government to broadbase treatment for obesity and diabetes across Tamil Nadu.

Though physical activity could control diabetes, treatment for obesity was necessary for patients, the Minister said, taking part in the ‘20 years of Bariatric Surgery’ celebration of GEM Obesity and Diabetes Surgery Centre.

Lauding the Hospital for pioneering obesity treatment in the country, the Minister said Coimbatore had transformed into a medical hub for specialised treatments next only to Chennai, and mooted training programmes in obesity treatment for doctors in government hospitals through a tie-up akin to the Memorandums of Understanding the government had with other private hospitals to leverage the strengths of specialities.

The State was ahead in healthcare and in implementing medical insurance scheme owing to the synergy of 1,800 government and private hospitals, the Minister said, citing the national-level recognition for Tamil Nadu for organ transplantation.

Chairman of Gem Hospital and Research Centre C. Palanivelu explained how obesity treatment infused confidence into the lives of patients after losing weight.

The hospital also initiated obesity treatment through non-surgical weight loss procedure, and diabetes reversal programme on the occasion.

