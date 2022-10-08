Minister interacts with Sri Lankan refugees in Coimbatore

A Tamil girl from Sri Lanka voicing her grievances to Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra on Saturday heared the grievances of a few Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees at a meeting held at the Collectorate.

A total of 3,002 Sri Lankan Tamils ​​live in four camps in the district — 723 in Mettupalayam's Vedar Colony, 885 in Perur, 613 in Anaimalai's Kottur and 781 in Azhiyar.

It was decided at the meeting to rename the Sri Lankan Tamil Refugee Camp in the State as Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation centres and the Rehabilitation and Welfare Commission of Migrant Tamils as the Welfare Commission of Tamils Abroad.

Official sources said that on behalf of the Department of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Tamils ​​living outside Tamil Nadu, 429 dilapidated houses were being constructed at ₹ 21.46 crore at Aliyar and Kotur Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Centre.

Mr. Mishra also reviewed the status of Union Government schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Save Girl Child, Atal Pension Yojana, Make in India, Swachh Bharat Mission, Ayushmans Bharat Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Adarsh ​​Gram Yojana. He also felicitated the families of freedom fighters in the district.

Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils Jacintha Lazarus said the officials of the department should take necessary steps to complete the projects funded by the Union Government in the district.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran and City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan took part in the meeting.