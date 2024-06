Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu on Friday inspected the ongoing Ukkadam flyover works in Coimbatore city.

The Ukkadam flyover is nearing completion, and the Minister asked the officials to expedite the works.

Almost 95 % of the works are over and only one ramp is under construction at Ukkadam, the officials said.

