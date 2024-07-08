GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister inspects tourism projects in the Nilgiris

Published - July 08, 2024 06:05 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran, and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, C. Samayamoorthy, inspected the tourism-related projects around the Ooty lake and boat house recently.

In a press release, the district administration stated that zip lines, swings, roller coasters, bungee jumps, hanging bridges and other infrastructure, to attract tourists to the area were being constructed around the Ooty lake. The administration said the Minister and Mr. Samayamoorthy inspected the works at the lake and visited Doddabetta Peak, where they inspected the feasibility for a rope car to operate from Doddabetta to Manthada, and also for a view point to be established at Avalanche.

The Tourism Minister said more than 32 crore tourists had visited Tamil Nadu in 2023-24, and that efforts were being undertaken by the government to increase that number to 40 crore in the coming years.

Inspections in the tourist spots in the Nilgiris also included checking on basic amenities offered to tourists at the areas, they added.

