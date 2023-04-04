ADVERTISEMENT

Minister inspects road widening works in Erode

April 04, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy holding discussion with officials on widening R.K.V. Road in Erode, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy along with Collector H. Krishnanunni inspected the road widening works on R.K.V. Road and held discussions with officials here on Tuesday.

To reduce traffic congestion in the city, the Highways Department is carrying out road widening works from Sathya weighbridge to town police station for 4 km. Work includes constructing drainage channels and pathways and re-laying the road. Currently, work is on to remove encroachments in the busy stretch where commercial establishments, street vendors and textile shops are present in large numbers.

The Minister, Collector and Mayor S. Nagarathinam inspected the works to convert over-head electric cable to underground cabling on R.K.V. Road and held discussions with officials. They also inspected the arch at the Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School on Cauvery Road at Karungalpalayam that will be removed due to the works. He asked officials to expedite the works and complete them on time.

Corporation Commissioner P. Janaki Raveendran, Highways Department Executive Engineer (Erode) Madheswaran and other officials were present.

