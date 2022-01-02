Coimbatore

Minister inspects Pongal gift packaging

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru inspected the packaging works for Pongal gifts at Ponni Co-operative society here.

The Minister along with District Collector S. Karmegam visited the ongoing packing works for the Pongal gift kits announced by the State government. According to officials, the gift kits would be distributed to 10,57,998 rice card holders and 886 rice card holders in Sri Lankan refugee camps.

According to officials, kits worth ₹56.97 crore would be distributed to the public.


