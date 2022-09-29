Minister inspects pipeline laying works under Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy inspecting the water works in Perundurai block in Erode district on Thursday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy inspected the pipeline laying works under the Athikadavu-Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme at Mullampatti and Pudupalayam villages in Perundurai block here on Thursday.

Addressing the media, the Minister said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during his visit to Erode on August 26 inspected the water pumping station works at Grey Nagar and asked engineers to expedite the works and complete the project on time.

The Minister said that the scheme is framed to benefit drought-affected areas in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode districts to fill 32 Public Works Department tanks, 42 union tanks and 971 pond’s and also irrigate 24,468 acres in three districts. “Administrative sanction was given for ₹ 1,652 crore and the cost was later revised to ₹1,758.88”, he added.

Mr. Muthusamy said that the scheme proposes to divert 1.5 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of surplus water from River Bhavani from the downstream of Kalingarayan anicut by pumping through pipelines and treating it and refilling the water bodies. “Officials said that there are small issues in implementing the scheme and hence, inspection is done to rectify the problems”, he added. The Minister also thanked the farmers for extending their cooperation in completing the project.

Erode Revenue Divisional Officer Satheesh Kumar, Executive Engineers Shankar Anand and Venkatachalam, and Assistant Engineers Jeyaraj, Palanivel and Karthick were present.