Minister inspects ongoing projects in Coimbatore

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister K.N. Nehru inspecting the Pilloor - III water project work at Kattanmalai tunnel in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

A review meeting related to the development works and water projects that are ongoing in the district was conducted in the District Collector’s Office, here on Wednesday.

Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, K.N. Nehru and Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V Ganesan, presided over the meeting.

According to a press release, Mr. Nehru said that the meeting was convened to review the progress of works that are announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for Coimbatore district. Through Siruvani, Pillur-I, Aliyar, and Bhavani reservoirs water is supplied to Coimbatore city, the Minister added.

He also highlighted that along with the water projects for the l Corporation areas, the nearby areas such as Kurichi, Kuniyamuthur, Thudiyalur, Vellakinaru, Chinnavedampatti, Saravanapatti, Vilankurichi and Kalapatti would be covered in the ongoing projects at ₹409.33 crore. Construction works for Pilloor-III water project is implemented at Rs 91.90 crore.

After the review meeting, the Minister inspected the ongoing projects at Pilloor-III and Sanganoor Canal and directed the officials to speed up the underground drainage works, water pipelines, and road projects in the city.

P.R. Natarajan, MP, P. Ponniah, Director of Municipal Administration, V. Dakshinamoorthy, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Sewage Board, Collector G.S. Sameeran and other officials were present.