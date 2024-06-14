ADVERTISEMENT

Minister inspects one of the sites identified for cricket stadium in Coimbatore

Updated - June 14, 2024 09:18 pm IST

Published - June 14, 2024 09:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin inspecting the open-air prison premises at Ondipudur in Coimbatore city on June 14, 2024 regarding development of a cricket stadium in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday inspected the open-air prison at Ondipudur for developing a cricket stadium of international standards in Coimbatore.

Two lands - one of 20.18 acres and an adjacent land of nine acres - at Ondipudur are among the potential sites under consideration for the stadium in Coimbatore.

Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa said in a meeting with industrialists on Friday that the pace at which the promise for the new Coimbatore International Cricket Stadium has been kept is an illustration of the Tamil Nadu government’s speed. The Sports Development Minister had visited a possible site for the stadium today, just 10 days since the results of the General Elections were declared, Mr. Rajaa said.

Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that at a review meeting of the DMK Youth Wing of Tiruppur North, works taken up by the youth wing cadre for the elections, Kalaignar Centenary celebrations, and member enrolment drive were explained by the office bearers.

