Minister inspects Mookaneri Lake and instructs to complete renovation works on time

Tourism Minister R. Rajendran inspected renovation works at Mookaneri Lake on Wednesday and instructed officials to ensure the timely completion of the work

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister also reviewed the water levels in the lake and monitored the beautification works underway. Speaking to reporters, Mr. Rajendran emphasised that preventive measures for the northeast monsoon were being prioritised following instructions from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Officials have been asked to monitor water levels and inflow in the district’s lakes. The Chief Minister had allocated ₹52 crore to renovate Bodinaickenpatti, Allikuttai, and Mookaneri Lakes in Salem Corporation, and work began in June 2023. Mookaneri Lake, spread over 4,755 meters, has a storage capacity of 2,104.65 million liters, the Minister added.

The renovation, Mr. Rajendran said, would prevent water from entering houses situated near the lake, as well as protecting farmlands and drinking water supplies from pollution. The renovation also aims to increase groundwater level by storing rainwater in the lake. Additionally, strengthening of the lake bunds, creating walking paths, installing fencing, developing children’s play areas and constructing drinking water and toilet facilities will also be carried out under the project.

District monitoring officer and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation C. Samayamoorthy, District Collector R. Brindha Devi, Salem Corporation Commissioner Ranjeet Singh, and other officials were present during the inspection.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.