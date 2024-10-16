ADVERTISEMENT

Minister inspects Mookaneri Lake and instructs to complete renovation works on time

Published - October 16, 2024 06:20 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Tourism Department Minister R. Rajendran inspected Mookaneri Lake in Salem Corporation in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, 16 October 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tourism Minister R. Rajendran inspected renovation works at Mookaneri Lake on Wednesday and instructed officials to ensure the timely completion of the work

The Minister also reviewed the water levels in the lake and monitored the beautification works underway. Speaking to reporters, Mr. Rajendran emphasised that preventive measures for the northeast monsoon were being prioritised following instructions from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Officials have been asked to monitor water levels and inflow in the district’s lakes. The Chief Minister had allocated ₹52 crore to renovate Bodinaickenpatti, Allikuttai, and Mookaneri Lakes in Salem Corporation, and work began in June 2023. Mookaneri Lake, spread over 4,755 meters, has a storage capacity of 2,104.65 million liters, the Minister added.

The renovation, Mr. Rajendran said, would prevent water from entering houses situated near the lake, as well as protecting farmlands and drinking water supplies from pollution. The renovation also aims to increase groundwater level by storing rainwater in the lake. Additionally, strengthening of the lake bunds, creating walking paths, installing fencing, developing children’s play areas and constructing drinking water and toilet facilities will also be carried out under the project.

District monitoring officer and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation C. Samayamoorthy, District Collector R. Brindha Devi, Salem Corporation Commissioner Ranjeet Singh, and other officials were present during the inspection.

