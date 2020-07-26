Minister inspects medical college construction works

Namakkal

26 July 2020 19:48 IST

Minister for Social Welfare V.Saroja on Saturday inspected the ongoing construction works at the government medical college here.

Ms. Saroja said that the works are progressing at a steady pace and would be completed by March next year.

About COVID-19 preventive measures in the district, Ms. Saroja said that the district leads in preventive measures. She added that most of the cases reported in the district are returnees from other places and the recent clusters were due to lack of physical distancing in a few marriages and funerals recently held in the district.

Ms. Saroja said that the public should cooperate with the containment measures and added that the district police has increased the number of checkposts from 14 to 21 and 28 entry points have been sealed.