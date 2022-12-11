Minister inspects Lower Bhavani Project canal in Erode

December 11, 2022 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Housing, S. Muthusamy inspected the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal at Vaikalmedu in Erode on Sunday.

A breach was reported in the LBP canal at Vaikalmedu in Perundurai on Saturday evening, leading to inundation of houses and standing crops in the locality. Following this, water discharge from Bhavanisagar Dam was stopped. On Sunday, the Minister inspected the spot along with officials.

Mr. Muthusamy told reporters that water was discharged for 120 days from August 12 to December 9 for irrigation to benefit 1.03 lakh acres of farmland. The discharge of water was extended for 20 days, from December 9 to December 29, at the request of farmers. The repair work would be completed on time and within 10 days, water would be discharged into the canal again, Mr. Muthusamy added.

During the inspection, District Collector H. Krishnanunni, officials from the Water Resources Department, Revenue officials, and farmers’ association functionaries accompanied the Minister.

