  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Full list of semifinal matches, timings, dates, live streaming details

Minister inspects Lower Bhavani Project canal in Erode

December 11, 2022 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Housing, S. Muthusamy inspected the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal at Vaikalmedu in Erode on Sunday.

A breach was reported in the LBP canal at Vaikalmedu in Perundurai on Saturday evening, leading to inundation of houses and standing crops in the locality. Following this, water discharge from Bhavanisagar Dam was stopped. On Sunday, the Minister inspected the spot along with officials.

Mr. Muthusamy told reporters that water was discharged for 120 days from August 12 to December 9 for irrigation to benefit 1.03 lakh acres of farmland. The discharge of water was extended for 20 days, from December 9 to December 29, at the request of farmers. The repair work would be completed on time and within 10 days, water would be discharged into the canal again, Mr. Muthusamy added.

During the inspection, District Collector H. Krishnanunni, officials from the Water Resources Department, Revenue officials, and farmers’ association functionaries accompanied the Minister.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.