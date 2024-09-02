GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister inspects hostels in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts

Published - September 02, 2024 07:27 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department Minister N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj inspecting a Adi Dravidar welfare hostel in Krishnagiri district on Monday.

Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department Minister N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj inspecting a Adi Dravidar welfare hostel in Krishnagiri district on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department Minister N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj on Monday inspected Adi Dravidar welfare hostels in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts.

The Minister inspected the welfare hostel at Rajaji Nagar in Krishnagiri district along with District Collector K.M. Sarayu and Bargur MLA T. Mathialagan. The Minister inspected the availability of grocery items in the hostel and inquired about the quality of the food and basic amenities in the hostel. The Minister also inspected the attendance and the food menu in the hostel.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister said that in Krishnagiri district, four Adi Dravidar welfare hostels are there for college students and 22 hostels for the school children.

In these hostels, a total of 1,536 students are staying, and for them, four sets of uniforms, mats, and blankets are provided. For a student, 20 eggs are provided in a month, and chicken and mutton are provided three times in a month. Instructions have been given to the hostel workers to provide quality food to the students, the Minister added.

Local body representatives and officials from concerned departments accompanied the Minister. Later, the Minister inspected the Adi Dravidar welfare hostels in Karimangalam and Dharmapuri.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.