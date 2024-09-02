Minister inspects hostels in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts

Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department Minister N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj on Monday inspected Adi Dravidar welfare hostels in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts.

The Minister inspected the welfare hostel at Rajaji Nagar in Krishnagiri district along with District Collector K.M. Sarayu and Bargur MLA T. Mathialagan. The Minister inspected the availability of grocery items in the hostel and inquired about the quality of the food and basic amenities in the hostel. The Minister also inspected the attendance and the food menu in the hostel.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister said that in Krishnagiri district, four Adi Dravidar welfare hostels are there for college students and 22 hostels for the school children.

In these hostels, a total of 1,536 students are staying, and for them, four sets of uniforms, mats, and blankets are provided. For a student, 20 eggs are provided in a month, and chicken and mutton are provided three times in a month. Instructions have been given to the hostel workers to provide quality food to the students, the Minister added.

Local body representatives and officials from concerned departments accompanied the Minister. Later, the Minister inspected the Adi Dravidar welfare hostels in Karimangalam and Dharmapuri.