Minister inspects Hogenakkal water distribution infrastructure

Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban Development and Water Supply K.N. Nehru (second left) inspecting water distribution in Dharmapuri on Friday.

DHARMAPURI

09 July 2021 23:26 IST

‘More overhead tanks to be built after clearance from the Chief Minister’

Minister for Municipal administration, Urban Development and Water Supply K.N. Nehru reviewed water distribution in the district on Friday.

Amid complaints of poor water supply under the Hogenakkal Integrated Drinking Water Project, the Minister inspected various panchayats and the water distribution infrastructure. Later, he held a review meeting with the line departments.

At the meeting, Mr. Nehru said the ground work for the Hogenakkal Water Supply and Flurosis Mitigation Project was laid during the DMK’s regime between 2006 and 2010. However, after the change in the government in 2011, the scheme continued to face complaints of erratic distribution and mixing of groundwater with the purified drinking water.

In its wake, a field test was conducted and the results showed 1.5 mg of fluoride in the water. Similarly, the reason for erratic supply and poor drinking water distribution was attributed to ‘excess population’, forcing the local bodies to distribute treated water under the project along with the groundwater. Further, the poor distribution was also attributed to lack of overhead tanks to pump out water, and erratic power supply.

The departments concerned had been directed to address the complaints and rectify them within a fortnight, the Minister said. More overhead tanks would be constructed after clearance from the Chief Minister, he added.

As of date, only 120 MLT of water was being treated and the shortage was a result of that, Mr. Nehru said. Collector S. Dhivyadarshini was present at the meeting.