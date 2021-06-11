Minister inspects govt. schools in Valparai

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inspected various government schools in the Valparai panchayat union on Wednesday and Thursday to check the facilities available for the students.

Officials from the Department of School Education said on Friday that Mr. Poyyamozhi visited the Government Higher Secondary School and Panchayat Union Primary School in Attakatti and Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Valparai on Wednesday. The next day, he visited the Panchayat Union Primary Schools in Stanmore and Nallakathu and Government High School in Rotikadai to inspect facilities such as smart classrooms and infrastructure, the officials said.

Upon receiving complaints regarding the unavailability of Kalvi TV, the State government’s dedicated education channel, in the remote and hilly areas of Valparai at a time when school students were using the channel amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, the Minister assured the teachers that the issue would be rectified soon. He also instructed Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer M. Ramakrishnan to submit a report to the Department of School Education on the various needs of the government schools in Valparai, according to the officials.