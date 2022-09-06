Minister inspects Government ITI in Salem

Minister of Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan at the Government ITI at Gorimedu in Salem on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister of Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan inspected the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Gorimedu on Tuesday.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Ganesan said that as per the instructions of the Chief Minister, of the total 91 ITIs in Tamil Nadu, he inspected 46 ITIs.

The aim of the inspection is to ensure 100% employment for ITI students. In the State, 36,000 students are studying in ITIs. Every year, around 25,000 students join ITIs. Last year, 41% of Salem students got placement, and this year it increased to 63%. An average of 60% of ITI students get placement in the State.

“Steps are being taken to get placement in the private sector too, and job fairs were conducted in 66 places and, through that, 99,900 youths got placement,” Mr. Ganesan added.

“The Chief Minister has sanctioned ₹31.98 crore for each ITI to provide equipment, new technologies, and the development of infrastructure. Salem ITI will get a technology centre soon. As Tamil Nadu is a peaceful State, many industries are coming to the State. The Chief Minister is taking steps to eradicate unemployment and has introduced the Naan Mudhalvan scheme. “The Pudhumai Penn Thittam got a good response from the general public,” the Minister said.

During the inspection, District Collector S. Karmegam, MLA R. Rajendran, and officials accompanied the Minister.

Later, the Minister distributed welfare assistance to construction workers and also distributed safety equipment to 10,496 beneficiaries at a cost of ₹2.02 crore at a function held at the Salem Collectorate.