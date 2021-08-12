Minister inspects flyover works

Minister for Public Works, Highways, and Minor Ports E.V. Velu looking at details about Avinashi Road flyover project in the city on Tuesday.

COIMBATORE

12 August 2021 05:49 IST

Almost 50 % of the pillars for the Avinashi Road flyover, which is scheduled to be thrown open in May 2024, have been constructed, according to officials in the State Highways Department.

Minister for Public Works, Highways, and Minor Ports E.V. Velu inspected the ₹1,157 crore flyover works on Tuesday. A press release said the project involves construction of five sub-ways, widening of bridges in three locations, and up and down ramps at four locations. Of the 306 pillars planned, foundation works are over for 166 and 147 pillars have been constructed fully. Of the 3656 segments of the flyover, 45 works are over. The 10.10 km flyover from Uppilipalayam to Goldwins will be a four-lane one (17.25 metres wide) with 10.5 metres wide service road on either side and 1.5 metre wide storm water drain and footpath. Officials in the department said the sub-ways were part of the original plan. Works are going on for the main carriageway and the land acquisition proposed is minimum.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said land acquisition works should go on simultaneously so that the project is completed on time. Further, there should be no modifications in the existing plan for the project so that it benefits the road users.

