Minister inspects flyover work

COIMBATORE

27 September 2021 00:11 IST

Minister for Public Works and Highways E.V. Velu on Saturday inspected the Avinashi Road flyover works and the segmental box girder casting yard set up for the project.

According to a press release, an elevated flyover for 10.10 km from Uppilipalayam to Goldwins on Avinashi Road is under construction at a total cost of ₹1,157 crore.

Advertising

Advertising

The project, which is expected to be completed by September 2024, will be a four-lane one with service roads and entry and exit ramps at four locations.

The proposal also envisages construction of subways at five places.

Construction of the flyover and the ramps will involve acquisition of 2.6 ha. As many as 3,656 segmental box girders will be constructed and 98 of them are completed.