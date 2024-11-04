Minister inspects education office in Krishnagiri

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi carried out inspection at the Integrated School Education district planning office here on Monday. The unannounced visit by the Minister also witnessed him participating in an online consultation taking by surprise officials both here and in Chennai.

Earlier, as part of the inspection, the Minister also participated in the online consultation organised by the directors for the exams scheduled under Puthiya Bharatham Literacy programme, on November 10.

Mr. Poyyamozhi also interacted with the Education Department officials on the flagship schemes such as Naan Mudhalvan and the need to carry forward the various programmes such as Uyarvukku Padi to the students.

