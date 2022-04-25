Minister inspects development works in Salem

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru inspected various development works being carried out in the Salem Corporation limits and Yercaud here and advised officials to finish them within the stipulated time.

The Minister in-charge of Salem assessed the progress of Smart City works under the Corporation. Mr. Nehru along with Mayor A. Ramachandran, Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj and other senior officials reviewed the progress of construction works at Periyar Perangadi that is being redeveloped at ₹18.10 crore.

The Minister and authorities also reviewed the progress of works at Nehru Kalairangam that is being renovated at ₹33 crore and the construction works at Old Bus Stand. Under the Smart City Mission, the Old Bus Stand is being renovated at ₹94 crore and redeveloped as a two-tier bus station.

The authorities also inspected the construction of a flyover across Thirumanimutharu river to the bus stand.

Mr.Nehru along with Collector S. Karmegham, DMK MLA R. Rajendran and other senior officials visited Yercaud and reviewed the development works. In the review meeting, the Minister said the State government would offer all assistance for the development of the hill station. Measures to regularise street vendors, prevention of discharge of effluents into lake and development of tourist attractions in the hill station were discussed. The Minister also inspected the progress of ₹652.84-crore combined water supply scheme works in Ilampillai.