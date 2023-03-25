Minister inspects development works in Coimbatore city

March 25, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji took stock of the various development works, including road-laying activities, at various zones in Coimbatore city on Saturday.

The Minister inspected road works being undertaken at a cost of ₹1.84 crore at Kempatti Colony, establishment of community toilet at Saravanampatti, work on sewage treatment unit at Krishnambathi tank in West Zone, road works at Gold Venus area in East Zone, road-laying work at a cost of ₹1.88 crore in Kumudam Nagar area of East Zone, and similar work in the 60th ward being undertaken at a cost of ₹1.75 crore, besides road-laying work being carried out at a cost of ₹1.86 crore at Puttuvikki in West Zone.

The Minister also inaugurated the new bus shelter near the government hospital in the Central Zone of Corporation, in the presence of Mayor Kalpana Anandkumar and Commissioner M. Prathap.

Talking to mediapersons, Mr. Balaji said 70% of the road works have been carried out with the ₹200 crore special fund sanctioned for the Coimbatore Corporation by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The sanctioned funds were for rectification of roads to a cumulative length of 121 km.

The road work between Edayarpalayam and Thadagam will be completed shortly, he said. The work on Coimbatore Metro Lite will begin soon after submission of the Detailed Project Report.

The work on bus stand at Vellalore will also be taken up, he said.

The Minister handed over battery-run vehicles and tractors to village panchayat heads, for the purpose of solid-waste management, at a function in Sulur Government Boy’s Higher Secondary School.

A total of 58 battery-operated vehicles worth ₹1.74 crore and 21 tractors procured at a cost of ₹1.68 crore were distributed on the occasion.

During the course of the day, the Minister joined MP and State secretary of the Games Development Wing of DMK Dayanidhi Maran and other senior partymen in inaugurating a mega bike rally.