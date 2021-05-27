Minister inspects COVID-19 treatment facilities

Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan on Thursday inspected the treatment facilities for COVID-19 disease.

Mr. Mathiventhan along with District Collector K. Megraj and other senior officials visited the COVID-19 care centre set up at Government Arts College near Namakkal government hospital which has 90 beds.

The Minister also visited the oxygen plant at Namakkal Medical College Hospital and enquired about oxygen requirements of the hospital.

According to doctors, the 10,000-litre oxygen plant is being filled once in two days and 350 beds have been set up at the hospital for treatment.