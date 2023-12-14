Minister inspects construction works at medical college and hospital in Udhagamandalam

December 14, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

State Tourism Minister and Coonoor MLA, K. Ramachandran, inspected the Government Medical College and Hospital in Udhagamandalam to take stock of the construction works at the facility on Tuesday.

The Nilgiris district administration stated that the Minister, who was joined by the Nilgiris Collector, M. Aruna, inspected the construction site of the medical college. He spoke to engineers and builders about the oxygen pipelines to the wards, and also checked the progress of providing electricity connection to the facility.

He also visited the under-construction wards, and checked whether adequate plans were in place to ensure drinking water for patients and for hostel students as well as the canteen areas. Mr. Ramachandran inspected the intensive and critical care units that are nearing completion.

Along with officials from the Highways Department and the municipality, Mr. Ramachandran surveyed areas where buses bringing people and patients to the hospital could be parked. He instructed officials to ensure that a bus stand was set up and that the roads were adequately modified to ensure safety of passengers.

The Government Medical College and Hospital in Udhagamandalam is expected to become functional in 2024. Officials from the Public Works Department, Health Department and officials from the Udhagamandalam Municipality and Highways were present.

