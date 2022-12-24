ADVERTISEMENT

Minister inspects construction of ESI hospital in Tiruppur

December 24, 2022 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan (second left) inspecting a government dispensary in Tiruppur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan inspected the construction work of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital near Perumanallur on Saturday.

The construction of the 100-bed hospital and 32 residential quarters for the employees is ongoing at ward one of the Corporation. The hospital has been constructed with funds from the Union Ministry of Urban Development and would benefit more than 3.5 lakh employees in Tiruppur.

Mr. Ganesan oversaw the construction work that was taken up at ₹74.94 crore in December 2021 and is expected to be completed by May 2023. He also interacted with the beneficiaries and staff at the ESI dispensary and checked the stocks of medicines and attendance register.

Collector S. Vineeth, Tiruppur South MLA K. Selvaraj, Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, Corporation Commissioner Kranthi Kumar Pati, and senior officials were present during the inspection.

Earlier, the Minister and members of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam paid floral tributes to the statue of social reformer Periyar on his death anniversary at Tiruppur railway station.

