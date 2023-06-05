Minister inspects CM’s function venues in Salem

June 05, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Salem

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru on Monday inspected the venues at the Salem Government Engineering College at Karuppur and Mettur Dam where the functions to be attended by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin are scheduled to be held.

The Chief Minister will visit Salem on June 11 and distribute assistance to the beneficiaries. On June 12, he will open water from Mettur Dam for delta irrigation.

Mr. Nehru after reviewing the arrangements at the college ground told reporters that the DMK government was implementing various welfare schemes for the people.

On June 11, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the two-tier bus stand in Salem city. After that, at the assistance distribution function to be held on the college ground, he will inaugurate the Elampillai combined drinking water project and the completed schemes under the Smart City Mission, and lay the foundation stone for new projects.

Later, the Minister held discussions with the officials regarding the water level in the dam. Collector S. Karmegam, City Police Commissioner B. Vijayakumari, MLA R. Rajendran, and officials accompanied the Minister.

On Monday, the water level in the dam stood at 103.73 ft, against its full capacity of 120 ft. The storage level stood at 69.76 tmc against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc.

The inflow into the dam was reduced to 1,805 cusecs from Sunday’s inflow of 2,267 cusecs. The water discharged from the dam for drinking water schemes continues at 1,500 cusecs..

