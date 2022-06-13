Minister inspects 800-year-old temple in Erode

S P Saravanan June 13, 2022

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu (right) inspecting Arulmigu Saktheeswarar temple at Kaspapettai and holding discussions with officials in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Monday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) P.K. Sekar Babu on Monday inspected the 800-year-old Arulmigu Saktheeswarar temple at Kaspapettai in Modakkurichi taluk where restoration works are set to begin. Accompanied by HR and CE Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran, District Collector H. Krishnanunni and other officials, the Minister also visited Sellandiamman Thirukovil and Arulmigu Sri Varadaraja Perumal Thirukovil. Mr. Babu said that Arulmigu Saktheeswarar temple is in depilated condition and hence restoration works will begin soon. Mr. Babu said that officials have been asked to carry out works without losing its tradition after which consecration will be conducted. Also, pujas will be held regularly and steps will be taken to retrieve the temple lands that were encroached, he added. Paranjothi, Joint Commissioner, HR and CE, Erode Zone, M. Annakodi, Assistant Commissioner, K. Kaaneeswari, Assistant Zonal Engineer and other officials were present.



