Minister inaugurates silk worm breeding centre in Krishnagiri

Minister for Rural and Cottage Industries T. M. Anbarasan at the Sericulture farm in Krishnagiri on Tuesday. Minister for textiles R. Gandhi was also in the picture. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Minister for Rural Industries and Cottage Industries T.M. Anbarasan disbursed various welfare assistance to silk farmers and inaugurated a silk worm breeding centre here on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Mr. Anbarasan said 19 schemes worth ₹18.68 crore were introduced by the the Chief Minister exclusively for sericulture farming. Key among them was the dedicated silk worm breeding centers run by women self-help groups. In pursuance of this, an exclusive women-run silk worm breeding centre was inaugurated at the Government Sericulture Farm in Hosur.

Financial support for silk worm breeding that was ₹85,500 under the previous government was augmented to ₹1.20 lakh now, Mr. Anbarasan said. In the current fiscal, ₹3.60 crore was allocated towards subsidy for 300 silk farmers. Of the targeted beneficiaries, 291 farmers received subsidies to the tune of ₹3.49 crore. Of them were 26 farmers from Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri, who received subsidies to the tune of ₹31.20 lakh.

According to the Minister, a slew of new interventions have been made for silk farmers. Heeding to their long-standing demand, power tillers are being given to progressive farmers across the State. The scheme envisions power tillers to 200 progressive farmers in the State. This includes 29 farmers in Krishnagiri.

Earlier, 32 silk farmers were given assistance to the tune of ₹38.40 lakh. Also, welfare assistance to the tune of ₹2.15 crore was distributed to 689 farmers.

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi, Principal Secretary, Textiles and Handlooms, Dharmendra Prathap Yadav were among those present.