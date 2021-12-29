Minister inaugurates several projects in Palladam, Pongalur

Tiruppur

29 December 2021 20:42 IST

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan on Wednesday inaugurated several projects to the tune of ₹ 7.92 crore in Palladam Municipality and Pongalur Panchayat Union in Tiruppur district.

A release said that he opened a weekly market building in Pongalur village panchayat worth ₹ 41.03 lakh and inaugurated works to lay new roads in Madapoor village panchayat.

In Palladam Municipality limits, Mr. Saminathan inaugurated two water tanks at Panapalayam and Vadugapalayam with capacities of 75,000 litre and 60,000 litre respectively.

Under the Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme, he inaugurated works to construct facilities for an upcoming park in Ward No. 12 such as compound wall, pathway, toilets and CCTV cameras. At the Government Hospital in Palladam, the Minister inaugurated the construction works for a building under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission to provide accommodation for the attenders of patients, the release said. District Collector S. Vineeth, Project Director of District Rural Development Agency A. Lakshmanan and local body officials were present.