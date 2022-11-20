Minister inaugurates Salem Book Fair

Municipal Administration Minister K. N. Nehru inaugurated the Salem Book Fair on the Corporation ground near the Salem New Bus Stand on Sunday.
At the function, District Collector S. Karmegam said former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi used to write and read regularly and established the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai, which is a notable library in Asia. “The district administration has arranged bus facilities for school and college students to visit the book fair,” Mr. Karmegam said.
The Minister explained the history of the book fair, saying former Chief Minister Karunanidhi set up the Anna Centenary Library at ₹100 crore and also provided ₹1 crore for the book fair. When M.K. Stalin was the Local Administration Minister (2006-2011), he ordered opening of libraries in every panchayat in the State.
Mr. Nehru said the International Book Fair would be conducted in Chennai in January next year.
Fifty publishers have put up 210 stalls at the fair displaying lakh of books in Tamil and English. The fair will be open from 9.30 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. till November 30.
