Minister inaugurates rural infrastructure in Dharmapuri

November 19, 2022 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Minister for Farmers’ Welfare and Agriculture M.R.K. Paneerselvam inaugurated various completed scheme works to the tune of ₹3.65 crore in three town panchayats in the district on Saturday. The day also witnessed ground breaking events for various new schemes to the tune of ₹89.43 lakh.

The completed schemes included laying of concrete roads, development of parks, bus stations among an array of rural infrastructure development works in Karimangalam, Palacode, and Marandahalli town panchayats. Collector K. Shanthi was present.

