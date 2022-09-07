Minister inaugurates ‘Road to Livelihood’ programme of Ashok Leyland in Krishnagiri

Special Correspondent
September 07, 2022 20:16 IST

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi launched the ‘Road to Livelihood’, a CSR initiative of Ashok Leyland here at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Thally. The “Road to Livelihood” initiative is an extension of its current ‘Road to School’ programme under its CSR commitment. The programme would focus on students in Classes 9 to 12 and help them prepare for meaningful opportunities post their school finals. Its primary objective is to get them on a path to sustainable livelihood. According to Ashok Leyland, the students will receive structured interventions focused on spoken English, digital skills, employability skills along with career counselling. 

Mr. Anbil Mahesh inaugurated the programme in the presence of K. Nantha Kumar, Commissioner, Department of School Education, and  N. V. Balachander, Ashok Leyland Limited.

