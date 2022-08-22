Minister inaugurates project works in Namakkal

Staff Reporter Namakkal
August 22, 2022 20:11 IST

Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan distributed furniture to the Government Boys Higher Secondary School at Vennandur in Namakkal on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan laid the foundation for various scheme works in his Rasipuram Assembly constituency on Monday.

Under Member of Legislative Assembly Constituency Development Scheme funds, the Minister started nine scheme works at ₹74.35 lakh, including community toilet and water tank at Pillanallur, water tank and drinking water pipeline laying works at Ponkurichi, water tanks at Singalananthapuram, Molapalayam, and Pallavannaickenpatti, and a compound wall for Government Boys Higher Secondary School at Alavaipatti.

The Minister also handed over furniture at ₹22.50 lakh to Vennandur Government Boys Higher Secondary School and to Vadugam School at ₹7.50 lakh.

Later, the Minister inspected the construction work going on for ration shops at R. Pudupatti in Rasipuram Panchayat Union. Collector Shreya P. Singh, officials from Education and Rural Development departments and local body representatives participated.

