Minister inaugurates photo exhibition hall

COIMBATORE

13 October 2021 23:50 IST

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan on Wednesday inaugurated an exhibition hall at the Coimbatore Collectorate.

A release from the district administration said the hall would be a permanent feature where the Directorate of Information and Publicity would showcase photographs of events involving the Chief Minister’s participation, Governor’s participation, State Government’s welfare schemes, etc. so as to inform and educate the public.

At present, there were 43 photographs highlighting various welfare schemes, he said and added that the public would get a better understanding of the schemes as visual elements had a better recall.

During his visit to the Collectorate, the Minister also witnessed a demonstration by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

The State Government would soon erect statues for V.K. Palanisamy Gounder, N. Mahalingam and former Union Minister C. Subramaniam, people who were responsible for the Parambikulam Aliyar Project, Minister Mr. Saminathan said in Pollachi after reviewing the plan drawn for building an auditorium at the Water Resources Organisation office.

The ground floor of the proposed auditorium would bear Palanisamy Gounder’s name and the first floor Mahalingam’s name, he said and added that the government would observe October 7 – the day the Aliyar Reservoir was opened – as Aliyar Day.

As a part of the celebration, the government would also honour K.K. Rao, a former Union Water Resources Minister who had earlier served as the Aliyar project’s engineer, he added.