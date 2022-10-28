Minister inaugurates petrol bunk run by Co-op department in Erode

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy filling fuel for a vehicle after inaugurating the Cooperative Department’s petrol bunk at Periya Sadayampalayam in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy inaugurated a petrol bunk run by Erode Chinthamani Cooperative Super Market that functions under the Cooperative department at Periya Sadayampalayam here on Friday.

Officials said an agreement was made with Indian Oil Corporation and two bunks were also established, one at Sampath Nagar and the other at Bhavani. This was the third retail bunk that would have tanks with a capacity to store 20,000 litres petrol and 20,000 litres diesel. “The construction cost was borne by the oil company,” the officials said.

Later, the Minister inaugurated renovated classrooms at the Panchayat Union Primary School at Tayirpalayam in Nasiyanur Town Panchayat and distributed books, notebooks and sweets to the students. He also launched works to construct a compound wall for Sellandiamman Thirukovil in Elavamalai Panchayat.

Collector H. Krishnanunni, District Consumer Cooperative Wholesale Stores president Jegadeesan, Deputy Chairman of District Panchayat Committee Kasthuri, and Joint Registrar, Cooperative Societies (Erode Zone) K. Rajkumar were present.