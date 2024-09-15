ADVERTISEMENT

Minister inaugurates palm seed planting drive in Namakkal

Published - September 15, 2024 07:29 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau,M. Sabari

Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan inaugurated a palm seed planting drive in Namakkal district on Sunday.

The drive was launched on the banks of the Cauvery at Oruvanthur panchayat in Mohan Panchayat union, in the presence of District Collector S. Uma, Rajya Sabha M.P. K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, and MLA P. Ramalingam.

It was organised by the Department of Environment and Climate Change, the Green Needa Environment Organisation, the Tamil Nadu Volunteers Organisation, and the Tamil Nadu Green Movement. Eight districts including Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Karur, Tiruchi, and Thanjavur, were covered under the one crore palm seed planting initiative. Over 100 environmental organisations and over one lakh volunteers were involved in the drive across the State.

Planting of palm seeds begins in Erode district

The Minister said that in Namakkal district, 2.53 lakh palm seeds would be planted on Cauvery river banks, water bodies, schools and colleges in Namakkal Corporation, four municipalities, 19 town panchayats, 14 panchayat unions, and 308 panchayats.

