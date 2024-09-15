GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister inaugurates palm seed planting drive in Namakkal

Published - September 15, 2024 07:29 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau,M. Sabari

Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan inaugurated a palm seed planting drive in Namakkal district on Sunday.

The drive was launched on the banks of the Cauvery at Oruvanthur panchayat in Mohan Panchayat union, in the presence of District Collector S. Uma, Rajya Sabha M.P. K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, and MLA P. Ramalingam.

It was organised by the Department of Environment and Climate Change, the Green Needa Environment Organisation, the Tamil Nadu Volunteers Organisation, and the Tamil Nadu Green Movement. Eight districts including Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Karur, Tiruchi, and Thanjavur, were covered under the one crore palm seed planting initiative. Over 100 environmental organisations and over one lakh volunteers were involved in the drive across the State.

Planting of palm seeds begins in Erode district

The Minister said that in Namakkal district, 2.53 lakh palm seeds would be planted on Cauvery river banks, water bodies, schools and colleges in Namakkal Corporation, four municipalities, 19 town panchayats, 14 panchayat unions, and 308 panchayats.

Published - September 15, 2024 07:29 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.