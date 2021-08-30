Coimbatore

Minister inaugurates oxygen generator plant at Hosur GH

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian inaugurated the oxygen generator plant at Hosur Government Hospital here on Monday.

The oxygen generator plant was set up under the CSR funds of Ashok Leyland. District Collector V. Jayachandra Banu Reddy and other senior officials were present.

According to a release, the plant set up at a cost of ₹1.18 crore would generate 500 litres of medical oxygen per minute and has storage capacity of 4,000 litres with bottling facility. Balachander N.V, Chief Sustainability Officer, and other representatives of Ashok Leyland were present.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 30, 2021 10:01:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/minister-inaugurates-oxygen-generator-plant-at-hosur-gh/article36190024.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY