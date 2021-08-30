Minister inaugurates oxygen generator plant at Hosur GH

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian inaugurated the oxygen generator plant at Hosur Government Hospital here on Monday.

The oxygen generator plant was set up under the CSR funds of Ashok Leyland. District Collector V. Jayachandra Banu Reddy and other senior officials were present.

According to a release, the plant set up at a cost of ₹1.18 crore would generate 500 litres of medical oxygen per minute and has storage capacity of 4,000 litres with bottling facility. Balachander N.V, Chief Sustainability Officer, and other representatives of Ashok Leyland were present.