Minister inaugurates office complexes of agri societies

KRISHNAGIRI

17 November 2021 23:28 IST

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi inaugurated office complexes of various Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies here on Wednesday. The infrastructure included Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies in Thally, Udhanapalli, and Nallaralapalli.

They were built at a cost of ₹75 lakh. The foundation for these were laid in 2019-20.

Similarly, the Minister also inaugurated the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society building in Anchetty constructed at a cost of ₹25 lakh. The project was initiated in 2020-21.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gandhi said, the DMK government had always accorded priority to the cooperatives, which was an important department. However, it had been put in the backburner during the last decade, he said.

Under the DMK’s term in 2006, of the 7,000 crore farm loan waiver, ₹244 crore was in Krishnagiri, he said.

There are 170 Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies in Krishnagiri, 22 Central societies, and 57 other credit societies.

In 2021, ₹230.79 crore was waived to benefit 28,400 beneficiaries of 120 societies in the district. Further, a waiver of ₹376 crore in various societies is pending consideration, Mr. Gandhi said. Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy was present.